ur Monarch's 'human garbage disposal plant' Is A Real Statement

ur Monarch is struggling to remember the last time she felt positive.

Maybe Christmas, perhaps. Christmas 2019 that is, before the pandemic, before lockdown, and before all this.

New single 'human garbage disposal plant' emerged at that time, with the Norwegian singer attempting to find light amid the night.

A dark-pop wonder, 'human garbage disposal plant' is a stunner straight out of the blocks, constructed alongside legendary Norwegian producers Askjell Solstrand (Sigrid, iris) and Vetle Junker (Gundelach, Moyka).

Out now, it's an endlessly inventive sad-bop that hinges on memories of riding a scooter - so, naturally, the video features some two-wheeled transportation.

She comments...

"For my first single I really wanted to keep the music video very chill, and didn't feel the need for it to have a super strong message. Since 'human garbage disposal plant' is about me riding a scooter, I figured I should just do that! It was very fun to film it cus i drove around town [Bergen] and danced - very 'tidig' as we say in Norway."

"The video is directed by Nisju and me, and Tier let us use one of their scooters in the video which was super sweet. It's not the same kind of scooter that I sing about in the song but that's where artistic freedom and lack of skill comes in, I guess. hehe."

Tune in now.





Photo Credit: Øystein Haara

- - -

