Underworld Engage With The Creative Process In This New Video

It's been quite a year for Underworld.

The dance giants are still ruthlessly creative, and linked with Iggy Pop for the fantastic EP 'Teatime Dub Encounters'.

Closing 2018 in fine style, Underworld are set to play three sold out shows at London's Village Underground venue next week (November 30th to December 2nd).

More gigs will follow next year, with the production duo also focussing on their ongoing Drift project.

An ongoing experiment that will regularly publish new material – music, film, stories, and more – weekly on the official Underworld site , the Drift series is a epic year-long digital road trip by the band in collaboration with friends and collaborators old and new.

Mailed out on a weekly basis, the latest offering takes the form of brand new song 'Universe Of Can When Back'.

A stripped down, minimalist electronic groove, the techno leanings are offset by that repetitive vocal: “We come from here, we come from here… here, here we come.”

Simon Taylor directs the video, using clips of Karl Hyde writing in his notepad. The producer comments:

“I’ve been posting these words in my online diary every day for nearly twenty years and this is the first time that process has been filmed - I’m intrigued...”

Tune in now.

To sign up for weekly Drift drops visit the official Underworld site .

