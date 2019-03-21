Tyler Ramsey's 'White Coat' Tingles With Beauty

Tyler Ramsey was one of the driving forces behind Band Of Horses, before he decided to take a step back.

Now based in Asheville, North Carolina, he looks out on to one of North America's most pristine landscapes, a lush, beautiful, effervescent canvas of green and yellow.

Pure natural beauty, Tyler Ramsey translates this into music, channelling this sense of location, this reaching into the past, on his new solo album.

'For The Morning' will be released on April 6th, with Tyler touching down on UK soil for show at London's St Pancras Church on May 20th.

"This album came about in the midst of a lot of change,” explains Ramsey. “The birth of my daughter, a move to the country, and the steady realisation that I needed to switch the road I was on in my life as a musician and songwriter."

"I tried to express and balance images of life as a constantly traveling and touring musician with the more connected life I live at home and the time I spend hiking in the mountains where I live."

We're able to share gorgeous, palatial new cut 'White Coat', and it tingles with a raw, unfettered beauty.

Neatly pieced together, it's a folk-hewn piece of Americana with a pastoral gaze, a gentle, heavenly ditty.

Tune in now.

