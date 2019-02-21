Two Door Cinema Club Share Apocalyptic 'Dirty Air' Video

Two Door Cinema Club have shared the apocalyptic new video for 'Dirty Air'.

The band's new album 'False Alarm' is out now, smashing its way into the Top 5 just before the group stormed Glastonbury.

Playing a flurry of festivals, the Northern Irish band have paused just long enough to piece together a new video.

'Dirty Air' is a real highlight on the Jacknife Lee produced album, and it now comes equipped with some apocalyptic visuals.

“It was an extremely fun video to make,” says Jordan. “I searched through stacks of 60’s-70's archive footage and magazines (I've started a pretty wild collection) to find the right look and feel for the track. It's trial and error; reworking footage and printing it out, then physically collaging it.”

“I love happy accidents when two things seem to fit together perfectly. I enjoyed taking lyrics from the song and letting a stream of consciousness try and piece together parts from all the imagery and footage that slowly builds and fills up my head.”

Tune in now.

