Twelfth Day Channel Hypnotic Folk Songwriting With 'Keep Me'

Twelfth Day is a two-piece partnership, two musicians tying together folk threads into something intense and hypnotic.
Catriona Price and Esther Swift, on violin and pedal harp respectively, unite to push the project forwards, with a full tour taking place in November.
Ahead of this we're able to share the bewitching mini-epic 'Keep Me' and it's endlessly cyclical folk patterns.
Unconventional yet completely open 'Keep Me' is a riveting listen, with its lyrics written from the point of view of Mother Nature.
Wrapping together those small details to create something remarkably cohesive, 'Keep Me' matches folk touches against a true pop kween.
The pair comment: “The music's multi-layered influences make it all the more an exciting listen. There’s the radio-friendly catchiness and our self-proclaimed respect for Beyoncé; there’s the swagger and surprise of jazz and funk; there’s the precision and technique of classical…”
Tune in now.
Catch Twelfth Day at the following shows:
November
15 Edinburgh Scots Fiddle Festival
18 Glasgow Hug and Pint
19 Colchester Colchester Arts Centre
22 Ashburton Arts Centre
23 Constantine, Cornwall Tolmen Centre
24 Penzance, Cornwall The Acorn
25 Bath The Bell Inn
26 Cambridge Junction
27 London Cecil Sharp House
28 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
29 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
30 Settle Victoria Hall
Photo Credit: Jannica Honey