Twelfth Day Channel Hypnotic Folk Songwriting With 'Keep Me'

Twelfth Day is a two-piece partnership, two musicians tying together folk threads into something intense and hypnotic.

Catriona Price and Esther Swift, on violin and pedal harp respectively, unite to push the project forwards, with a full tour taking place in November.

Ahead of this we're able to share the bewitching mini-epic 'Keep Me' and it's endlessly cyclical folk patterns.

Unconventional yet completely open 'Keep Me' is a riveting listen, with its lyrics written from the point of view of Mother Nature.

Wrapping together those small details to create something remarkably cohesive, 'Keep Me' matches folk touches against a true pop kween.

The pair comment: “The music's multi-layered influences make it all the more an exciting listen. There’s the radio-friendly catchiness and our self-proclaimed respect for Beyoncé; there’s the swagger and surprise of jazz and funk; there’s the precision and technique of classical…”

Tune in now.

Catch Twelfth Day at the following shows:

November

15 Edinburgh Scots Fiddle Festival

18 Glasgow Hug and Pint

19 Colchester Colchester Arts Centre

22 Ashburton Arts Centre

23 Constantine, Cornwall Tolmen Centre

24 Penzance, Cornwall The Acorn

25 Bath The Bell Inn

26 Cambridge Junction

27 London Cecil Sharp House

28 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

29 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

30 Settle Victoria Hall

Photo Credit: Jannica Honey