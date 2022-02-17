Turnstile Share Neat Animated 'Underwater Boi' Video

Turnstile have shared the animated video for new single 'Underwater Boi'.

The song is taken from their album 'Glow On', which received rapturous reviews on its 2021 release.

Recently hitting the UK for a run of superlative live shows , Turnstile have now shared a brand new video.

'Underwater Boi' receives an ambitious animated rendering, directed by the band's drummer Daniel Fang.

The clip was captured in Second Life, the MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) introduced back in 2003, and evolving ever since.

Tune in now.

- - -