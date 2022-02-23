TURBO CHOOK, Cruz Patterson Combine On Epic New Single 'Rushing'

Much-tipped Melbourne artist TURBO CHOOK is making power moves.

A flamboyant, ultra-colourful character, his latest single finds the artist - aka Allan McConnell - linking with an explosive peer.

Cruz Patterson leaps on 'Rushing', a bolshy, energetic return that dips into hip-hop while pursing its own creative path.

A track that whirls and circles and almost - but not quite - falls out of control, the vocal enforces: “I was rushing, kinda trippy, like time was spinning in circles around me...”

For his part, Cruz Patterson labels it “a hip-hop track that ever so slightly nudges the boundaries of the genre with its fast paced tempo and out of the ordinary storytelling...”

A wild rollercoaster that you'll want to re-visit time after time, 'Rushing' sits in a world of its own.

Tune in now.

- - -