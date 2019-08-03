Tuimi Links With Hanoi Rapper Gizmo On 'Purpose'

Tuimi was raised in Dresden, part of what was once East Germany, in a family of Vietnamese immigrants.

Brought up around music, she began by playing piano, and singing onstage at community gatherings.

This sense of community is still there in her music, with Tuimi's fierce commitment to pop individuality attracting like minds.

New single 'Purpose' is a superb manifesto, all pointed pop production and rolling beats that lean towards Stateside trap.

Hanoi rapper Gizmo brings the fire with a special guest spot, and their voices intertwine to produce something outrageous.

Completely addictive, you can check out 'Purpose' below.

