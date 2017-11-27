Troye Sivan x Ariana Grande Link On 'Dance To This'

There are pop link-ups and then there are pop link-ups.

Troye Sivan recently detailed new album 'Bloom', and revealed Ariana Grande would appear on it.

The singer guests on 'Dance To This', a frisky pop banger with a killer chorus that is almost tailor-made for grandiose arena tours.

Troye Sivan said: “‘Dance To This’ is about that moment when you feel like you’ve been to enough house parties or events, and staying home and like, making out in the kitchen and cooking dinner sounds like a much, much better alternative.”

The video is online now, featuring Troye and Ariana in a wood-panelled room as it slowly comes to life.

Tune in now.

