Travis Scott Shares Mind-Blowing 'Yosemite' Clip

Travis Scott has shared the mind-blowing clip for 'Astroworld' highlight 'Yosemite'.

It's been an incredible year for the rapper, with new album 'Astroworld' proving to be every bit as spectacular as the hype that surrounds it.

Notching up a Billboard chart No. 1, the record has spawned a series of vital singles, each with a spectacular video.

Album cut 'Yosemite' is the third single to appear from the record, and it features a stellar video shot by Nabil.

A peak into the outlandish 'Astroworld' theme park, you can check it out below.

