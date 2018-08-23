Track Of The Day 23/8 - Devault

Devault is rapidly emerging as a bold new pop voice for American music.

What first began as a hobby in Orange County has blossomed into something more, with the producer-songwriter stamping his own vivid identity on his work.

New single 'Steele' is a case in point. Lucid electronics with a tropical tinge, the vivid colours in the production are matched to some expertly traced melody lines.

Out now, the single comes equipped with cinematic visuals, focussing on the troubles of youth, and how important it is to find your own path.

Seemingly years in the making, 'Steele' feels like an important moment for Devault, and for the evolution of a stellar pop talent.

He explains: "'Steele' was a record I had done for quite some time, but shelved it for a bit. When it came time to put out my first EP I knew I had to put it in somehow, and thrilled to have a video accompanying it. The video captures the idea of the song perfectly. A chase, chasing down your past, chasing your full potential. The record is packed with energy, and the frantic nature of the video gives the song a fresh, dark new feeling."

Tune in now.

