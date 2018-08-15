Track Of The Day 20/8 - Olympia

Olympia's 2016 debut album was something of a breakout moment.

Wonderfully left of centre, her addictive pop approach merged indie with a biting sense of melody, a refreshing, always alerting combination.

The Australian artist was nominated for an ARIA Award as a result, but she's shrugged off that success to focus on a startling new record.

New single 'Star City' leads the way, and it's bound with this idea of moving outside of the tags traditionally placed on solo artists.

"I don't refer to myself as a singer-songwriter," Bartley says. "I’m interested in ideas and trying to create something that will move people; disrupt everyday ideas. The music leans on language but the songs don't necessarily follow traditional form."

A disruptive but addictively melodic force, Olympia fills 'Star City' with a unique form of energy, something that is immediate but also distinctive, unusual. She continues:

“I didn’t want to write something that needed a lot of explaining, instead I wanted the song to be like something you’d try on – I wanted it to be immersive.”

Director Alex Smith teams up with the Australian artist on the visuals, an impeccably pieced together return that nails her unrelenting creativity.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.