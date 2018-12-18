Track Of The Day 19/12 - ADI

ADI is a fresh name and a fresh approach.

But you might well remember her as Adi Ulmansky - 2013 mixtape 'Shit Just Got Real' was an emphatic introduction, while a follow up EP scored international acclaim.

Matching effervescent pop to peerless R&B, her songwriting took another twist when she introduced a new moniker, and new sonic elements.

Debut album 'Bad Intentions' is out now, a stellar document of borderless pop that was a huge smash in Israel while also denting other markets.

Taken from the LP, 'Sex In My Mind' is attempt to be frank and open about female desire, a track both carnal and poetic in its approach.

The video builds on this, an insight into female sexuality and a window into ADI's world. She explains...

“I made this song while I was on tour in Germany and wanted to write a song about sexuality and be super direct and unapologetic about that. It is still uncommon for women to openly talk about their sexuality and their desires as men do. The music video emphasises the fact that girls can think obsessively about sex, just as much as men.”

Tune in now.

