Touts Take Aim At Poltical Cynicism On 'Can't Blame Me'

Northern Irish group Touts take aim at the cynicism that lies behind the political process on new indie punk anthem 'Can't Blame Me'.

We all notice it - politicians forget we're even alive, and then once an election is called they'll flood our letterboxes with promises they know that they won't be able to keep.

Touts pick this apart on new indie punk burner 'Can't Blame Me', a song that lyrically picks apart the "fear-mongering, scaring the people" that dominates the electoral process.

They explain: "'Can't Blame Me' is about that period when an election is creeping up. The media and politicians start their campaigns of fear-mongering, scaring the people, keeping things just the way they like them. It creates unease and everyone falls in line when in fact they should be out demanding a better life, demanding change."

The video takes the band back to Derry, a city that has experienced far more of its fair share of political division.

A powerful document, you can watch it below.

Touts new EP 'Analysis Paralysis' arrives on November 9th.

