Tomi Saario's 'Don't Hurt Yourself' Gains A Lockdown Video

Rising pop act Tomi Saario shared his new single ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself.’

The Finnish singer-songwriter’s track is a follow up to his debut single, ‘Just A Little,’ which was released in January. The tune is light and upbeat, with an easy melody and sunny vocals. The song is breezy and catchy but deals with complicated, restless emotions of falling in love with someone who’s already in a relationship.

The track was released with the accompanying video, which was shot in his home in Helsinki, all filmed remotely over Skype during the lockdown. Saario sings in front of a wall, overlayed with a hazy blue tint, trying to understand his feelings. Text overlays the grainy video, helping viewers understand the story of his emotions.

With hints of Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith in his songwriting, Tomi tugs on listeners’ heartstrings to create strong, dynamic pop songs. Although he has only released two singles, there’s a lot of promise in Saario’s tunes.

‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ is out everywhere now.

Words: Caroline Edwards

