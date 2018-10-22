Tom Walker's Live Performances Bring A Lump To Your Throat

Tom Walker shines onstage.

A songwriter who thirsts for a deep connection with his audience, incoming debut album 'What A Time To Be Alive' enshrines this.

Recently playing a sold out London show at Shepherds Bush Empire, Tom found time to record a live sessions for VEVO.

Named as a VEVO Lift artist, he responded with a tender rendition of new single 'Angels'.

A poignant, paused performance, Tom Walker seems to imbue each note with remarkable emotion.

Tune in now.

