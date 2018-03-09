Tom Speight Returns With 'Want You'

Tom Speight is remarkably talented.

A prodigious songwriter – at times it seems like he simply cannot stop writing – a string of superb EPs have won widespread support, gaining more than 20 million streams in the process.

Gorgeous acoustic flecked hymns, trenchant rockers, off-the-cuff folk pieces, Tom Speight can draw his muse anywhere.

Finally deciding to piece together his debut album after battling ill health, new single ‘Want You’ leads the way and it’s a stellar return, crisp of chorus and perfectly pieced together.

"I started recording my album in March and managed to record about half of it.. however, in April I was taken ill with my Crohn’s disease and ended up being in hospital for two months until I was in remission," he explains. "10 days later I started recording and putting the finishing touches to ‘Want You’ - I wanted to finish this first because it felt like the most positive song on the album and after a tough spell I wanted to put a positive edge on things!"

"I recorded it with Chris Bond (Ben Howard) my long-term collaborator in Devon. It carries on what we’ve built so far, a mixture between folk indie pop! Influenced by The Shins and War on Drugs. It’s the next stage in my progression as an artist."

The video for 'Want You' was recorded in Paris, using Super 8 cameras to capture the unrelenting rush of the city.

Tom is a fan of analogue kit, and it comes close to capturing the humble humanity of his work.

Tune in now.

