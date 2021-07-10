Tom Ashbrook Shares Evocative Live Take On 'Solitudes'

Tom Ashbrook seems to tap into the emotional core of his experiences.

As a composer he sits in that modern classical vein, but Ashbrook's music works in a very unique way.

Rooted in his piano playing, he seems able to conjure entire landscapes with just a short flurry of notes.

New album 'Solitude' is out now, and it became one of the final projects to be recorded at Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios.

The famed studio complex has closed, but not before Tom Ashbrook was able to shoot one final performance clip.

Choosing the title song of his album, it's an intimate recording that strips his compositional sense down to the core.

Tom Ashbrook says...

I’m so proud to present the live performance video, shot to 16mm film at the beautiful Parr St Studios. It felt such a privilege to record there with my best friends as the last ever session before it closed its doors. The live video is a microcosm of the album and concept ‘Solitudes’, I hope you enjoy.

Photo Credit: @jodie_canwell

