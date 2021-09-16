Toddla T, Tia Carys Spar On Fiery New Single 'Hangman'

Toddla T and Tia Carys spar on new single 'Hangman'.

Out now, it finds Toddla linking with the West London rapper, who is busy ripping up the rulebook on a daily basis.

Bodying her make peers with her physical flow, Tia Carys matches her mic swagger to some twisting, turning lyricism.

'Hangman' brings the heat just as summer begins to fade, with the producer commenting: "Tia is a breath of fresh air in a heavy populated UK rap space. Authentic as they come and full of joy… let's gooo!”

Tia adds: “It was such an honour and pleasure to work with Toddla T on this one.”

Callum Pearson steers the tongue-in-cheek video, which features Tia Carys as the host of a Hangman Gameshow.

The noose dangles ominously, while contestants include Avelino, Tyrone, and of course Toddla himself.

Airing first on Clash, you can check it out below:

