Tim Burgess Soars In New 'The Ascent Of The Ascended' Video

It's been quite the year for Tim Burgess.

Indie's patron saint entertained the nation (and beyond) during lockdown with his phenomenally successful Album Listening Parties on Twitter, while his solo work brought a super new album on Bella Union.

New EP 'The Ascent Of The Ascended' lands next month, a six track return matching a radio live session against unheard material.

The title song is out now, and it features a memorable video from film maker Tim Pope - featuring Tim dressed as an angel, before taking to the skies.

Tim Burgess comments...

"'The Ascent Of The Ascended' - it’s about where we want to be, compared to where we find ourselves and how to bridge that gap. I sent the song to Tim Pope and he said he’d be up for making a video, his ideas really captured the atmosphere. It was quite a moment for me - I am a huge fan of Tim’s. Plus I got to fly and have a set of wings."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Richard Lynch

