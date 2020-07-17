Tigercub's 'Funeral' Is An Intense Meditation On Loss

Brighton group Tigercub aren't about to shy away from expressing themselves.

A force of nature, their incoming second album 'As Blue As Indigo' - out on June 18th - is a direct confrontation with emotion.

The record pushes the band to the limit, with their explicit lyricism dealing with loss, mental health, trauma, and survival.

New cut 'Funeral' is drawn from the album, and it's a potent meditation on loss.

A song about grieving, it also lingers on the bonds that tie us together, matching wistful acoustic notes to a gorgeous arrangement.

The lyrics are intensely personal, with Jamie Hall commenting:

"'Funeral' is a song I wrote to cope with death, firstly to directly cope with my grandmothers passing, but also as an emotional outpouring to the shocking amount of friends I have lost to suicide over the years."

"I find songwriting incredibly cathartic and therapeutic, it helps me process my emotions and figure out what lies at the core of me. I find it difficult to properly express myself in day to day life, I was always taught as a male that to portray anything other than stoicism was a sign of weakness and that it should be overridden with jovial humour and general toxic bullshit. Nowadays we are all learning how wrong this affectation is, and rightly so."

We're able to share the video, and it's a moving journey, one that touches on Tigercub's songwriting, and their movement into the future.

Photo Credit: Rosie Powell

