This Wildflower Live Clip Is Exceptional

Music can be used to re-imagine your surroundings, to transform concrete, glass, and brick into something magical.

It's a means of pursing social engineering, a way to build communities up at a time when the political establishment seem content to break communities apart.

London's jazz scene is a potent example of this. Across a series of venues, recording studios, and rehearsal rooms a new generation have made the sound their own, introducing fresh elements, a kind of 'Wot Do U Call It?' that feels remarkably new.

Gaining global recognition, new event Dreaming The City finds Boiler Room and East London's Total Refreshment Centre joining forces to host an evening of music and creativity at the Barbican.

It's a jaw-dropping affair, replete with exclusive sets, rare team ups, and the first sighting of some brand new projects.

Taking place on April 13th, Dreaming The City features more than 30 musicians, a testament to the breadth and sheer creative strength of London's jazz scene right now.

The acclaimed trio Wildflower will play at the event, with the three-piece - Idris Rahman (sax), Leon Brichard (bass) and Tom Skinner (drums) - airing fresh material in the process.

We're able to share a brand new clip, filmed last month at East London jazz redoubt Total Refreshment Centre.

A key cultural accelerator in London's jazz scene, the creative space offers the perfect backdrop for Wildflower's wonderful performance.

In this teaser video they're joined by Joe Bristow on trombone and Chelsea Carmichael on flute, while the video itself was shot by Nathan Webber.

Tune in now.

To grab tickets for Dreaming The City click HERE.

