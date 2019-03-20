This Whispering Sons Live Session Is Remarkable

Belgium has a rich post-punk heritage.

Factory Records ran a sub-label from Brussels, while the area's rich synth scene provided rich pickings for cold wave crate-diggers.

Whispering Sons hail from Belgium, and their dark, imposing debut album 'Image' was an addictive treat on its 2018 release.

Cracking the Top 10 in their home land, the band seemed to channel everyone from early Joy Division to Editors, a kind of intoxicating, monochrome glamour.

Limited live EP 'On Image – a live session' will gain a vinyl release on Record Store Day, and we're able to share the full video before anyone else.

An intense performance, the taut group dynamic fluctuates between barbed electronics, chugging basslines, and those powerful vocals.

It's a gripping watch - tune in below.

Catch Whispering Sons at the following shows:

March

25 Bristol Hy-Brasil Music Club

26 Manchester The Castle Hotel

27 Glasgow Broadcast

28 Sheffield Café Totem

29 Ramsgate Music Hall

30 London The Lexington

31 Leicester Darker Days 2019

