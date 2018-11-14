This Tom Walker Live Performance Is Glorious

It's been an incredible year for Tom Walker - and it's not over yet...

The songwriter has become a bona fide phenomenon, gaining more than 200 million streams right here in the UK, and topping the iTunes charts in 20 countries.

The reason? Sheer hard graft, wonderful songwriting, and that husky, endlessly emotive delivery, succumbing to emotional truths time and again.

Breakout track 'Leave A Light On' has helped soundtrack 2018, and we've been able to nab this live version, recorded at a packed out show in Berlin.

Underlining his international prowess, Tom Walker's subtle, nuanced performance continually uncovers fresh angles within the songwriting.

A real powerhouse performance, 'Leave A Light On' remains as fresh as when we first heard it, and points to a stellar 2019...

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Tom Walker shows click HERE.

