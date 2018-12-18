This Shunaji Live Session Is Magical

Shunaji is difficult to place.

Partly jazz and partly soul, she's driven by a love for rap music and hip-hop culture, both of which fuel her perpetually bewitching songwriting.

Debut 'Midnight Movie' EP emerged last year, a potent introduction from the vocalist after work with the Future Bubblers programme.

Aligned to Brownswood, the experience helped to broaden her voice and supply confidence,both of which were evident during a sterling support slot alongside hip-hop legend Bahamadia at London's Jazz Cafe.

This new live session was shot in the Brownswood Basement, an intimate performance that brings out her potent creativity.

Featuring 'Fellini' and 'Red Honey' it's a blistering display - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lou Jasmine

