This Mat Playford Live Performance Is Exquisite

Highly regarded producer Mat Playford is set to link with Awesome Soundwave for a stellar new EP.

Part of an incoming album based project, 'Kic 8462852 EP' lands on April 26th, a superbly atmospheric return that comes equipped with an Octave One remix.

Ethereal techno soundscapes, the material on the EP was gathered after extensive jam sessions in his studio, continually veering into the unknown.

The producer set up some camera kit to film a few of these sessions, giving insight into his working methods and also his overhauled live show.

Pasting a few examples together, the results are exquisite, with his down tempo electronics set against an exploratory appetite.

Tune in now.

Order 'Kic 8462852 EP' HERE.

