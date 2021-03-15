This Immersive Ai Messiah Video Is Simply Gorgeous

Ai Messiah has handed a special live performance to Clash.

The film was shot as part of new project All Points: North, which blends the rich architectural history of Belfast with some of the finest new voices in Northern Irish music.

A series of performances were capture, featuring music from the likes of Bloom (Gobstopper, Crazylegs), Brien (Soft Boy Records), Ai Messiah (Touch Sensitive Records), Embezzlement Society (Banoffee Pie Records), Protocol and more.

We're able to share a clip featuring work from Ai Messiah, an electronic musician in the orbit of Touch Sensitive Records.

A beautifully pieced together film, it's the perfect blend of history, heritage, and innovation.

Tune in now.

All Points: North will go live in its entirety on March 19th - find full details HERE.

