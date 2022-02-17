Theodore's 'Voyage' Is The Sound Of Completion

Greek artist Theodore draws on the country's deep cultural heritage for his startling electronic pop constructions.

Merging ancient philosophy with forward-thinking production, his songs feel out of step with his surroundings, a true one-off voice.

Full studio album 'The Voyage' is incoming, matching left-field production to his aching, sonorous voice.

'Voyage' is the sound of completion, a song that opens in Eno-esque ambience before evolving into something gently euphoric.

A real statement, 'Voyage' comes equipped with visuals from Greek cinematographer Ioannis Nikiforos.

Theodore comments...

'Voyage' represents the final part of the journey. It’s the point where the traveller leaves the physical world behind, a world that used to define him. It is the moment when he evolves into his spiritual self. The destination, time and space are yet unknown. 'Voyage' is their moment of awareness.

Tune in now.

- - -