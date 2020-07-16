The Strokes Battle Alien Robots (At Baseball!) In 'The Adults Are Talking'

The Strokes have shared the Roman Coppola directed video for 'The Adults Are Talking'.

The band's album 'The New Abnormal' landed this year, following sessions with Rick Rubin at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

Arguably their best in a decade, it prompted a memorable night in London before the pandemic intervened.

Ending 2020 on a high, The Strokes re-visit album highlight 'The Adults Are Talking' for their new video.

Online now, the Roman Coppola directed clip features the New York indie legends battling alien robots are baseball.

Naturally!

Tune in now.

