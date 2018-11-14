The Specials Tackle Political Injustice In 'Vote For Me'

The Specials have shared the powerful video for new song 'Vote For Me'.

The track appears on incoming album 'Encore', the group's first new full length project since the early 80s.

Written and produced by founding members Terry Hall, Lynval Golding, Horace Panter together with long-time collaborator Torp Larsen, it comes as the band prepare to toast their 40th anniversary.

New single 'Vote For Me' is a sideswipe at political injustice, looking at a democratic system that appears to have failed the many through pandering to the few.

The visuals pick up on political protest throughout the years, moving from Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement past the Vietman War to Black Lives Matter, the Poll Tax, and the current refugee crisis.

A powerful and sobering watch, you can check it out below.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Specials click HERE.

