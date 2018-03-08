The Pineapple Thief Share Startling Video For 'Try As I Might'

The Pineapple Thief operate on the margins, the fringes of rock music.

Sitting somewhere between prog's outer edges and a crisper, more direct sound, the group - augmented by King Crimson and Porcupine Tree virtuoso drummer Gavin Harrison - recently finished a new album.

The follow up to 2015's rightly celebrated album 'Your Wilderness', new LP 'Dissolution' is incoming (order LINK ) following sessions in studios across the land.

Bruce Soord explains: "The drums were recorded and mixed by Gavin at his studio, ‘Bourne Place’ in London. He has the best sounding live room I have heard and gets an incredible drum mix. Gavin would send me a stereo drum mix that he would constantly tweak as the songs progressed. Jon records his bass at his studio north of Leicester. Steve records his keyboards at his mastering studio in Exeter and I record and mix the rest here in my studio (Soord Studios) in Yeovil, Somerset."

"It may seem odd that we were able to create something as ‘a band’ when we are so far apart. But we talked almost daily. Technology means ideas can be shared instantly. We were effectively jamming a lot of the time. Just a bit further apart."

Highly productive studio sessions, 'Dissolution' is out shortly and it's threaded with some incredible ideas. Album highlight 'Try As I Might' has just received the video treatment, and it's a slightly different edit to the LP version.

We're able to share the visuals, a powerful clip that opens with the band swimming for their lives. Frontman Bruce Soord continues:

"The video follows the theme of the song and the album - if you sign up to this hyper connected world we live in, then you have to live with the consequences. Try as you might to get out of it... We shot the video around my home town of Yeovil (including its hospital) and the Jurassic coast around Lyme Regis which is a world heritage site. The opening shot is of me, fully clothed, swimming away, which was a welcome relief from the scorching weather."

Tune in now.

'Dissolution' will be released on August 31st - order LINK. Catch The Pineapple Thief at the following shows:

October

4 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

5 Sheffield Leadmill

6 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Photo Credit: James Crumptsy

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.