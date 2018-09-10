The Oscillation's 'Entity' Is A Hypnotic Groove

The Oscillation recently returned with new album 'Wasted Space', with mastermind Demian Castellanos driving the project in intense new directions.

Out now, it's a bold fusion of wide-open Krautrock rhythms and hallucinogenic moments of psychedelia, some truly out-there sounds.

“The origins of Wasted Space go back to Monographic in 2016,” he said recently. “That was a very bleak and heavy record and I really needed to move out of that mindset. Making U.E.F freed me up to write a coherent collection of narrative songs and compositions. Wasted Space is a partial continuation of a journey started with U.E.F., but one that re-incorporates more song-based ideas again.”

You can pick it up HERE with The Oscillation now ready to share a video for album cut 'Entity'.

Arriving ahead of a short burst of UK shows, 'Entity' is a solid groove, matched to some of the project's most daring sonic moments.

Tune in now.

Catch The Oscillation at the following shows:

November

9 Nottingham Metronome

30 Todmorden The Golden Lion

