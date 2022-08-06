The Native Share Breezy Escapist Single 'Changes'

Plymouth risers The Native return with new single 'Changes'.

Out now, the single comes as the band approach a summer of live dates, including some high profile festival slots.

Set to play London's Camden Assembly on June 8th, 'Changes' taps into their precocious indie pop potential.

A breezy sunshine hymn, 'Changes' is an ode to escapism, one that relishes the ability to pull away from the mundane 9-5 existence.

Charlie Noordewier's soaring vocals top the track, and he comments:

"'Changes' is about breaking out from the mundane cycle of life that so many find themselves stuck in, and pushing back against the people that put you down for trying to do something different."

Check out the full video below.

Catch The Native at London's Camden Assembly tonight (June 8th).

- - -