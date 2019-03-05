The National Share Mike Mills Directed 'Hey Rosey' Video

The National have shared the Mike Mills directed video for 'Hey Rosey'.

The band's new album 'I Am Easy To Find' it out now, accompanied by a film overseen by director Mike Mills.

'Hey Rosey' is a real highlight on the record, and Mike Mills has stepped in once more to work on the video.

Sharon Eyal takes the starring role, while Blogothèque took charge of production. It's a wonderful clip, so humane in its execution while affording Eyal plenty of space for full expression.

She explains...

"I had always loved the work of Sharon Eyal, especially her improvisation. Luckily she was also a fan of The National and we began talking about her doing some dance work around the new record."

"For 'Hey Rosey', we asked her to be a continuation of Alicia Vikander’s character in I Am Easy To Find - a side of that character we didn’t see in that film, the unconscious of that character, but really left that for Sharon to interpret. I think in subtle, strange, but really powerful ways she found movements and gestures that echo the feelings and themes in 'Hey Rosey'".

Tune in now.

