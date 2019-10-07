The Murder Capital Share 'Don't Cling To Life'

Dublin's The Murder Capital blast back with 'Don't Cling To Life'.

The new single is already a key point in their electrifying live shows, which will hit UK festivals this summer.

Set to play Latitude, Y Not, Doune The Rabbit Hole, and more, the band are currently paving the way to their debut album.

The Flood produced 'When I Have Fears' lands on August 16th, with this new single simply adding to the hype.

Short and intense, 'Don't Cling To Life' feels urgent and vital, backed by some poetic, poignant visuals.

Tune in now.

'When I Have Fears' will be released on August 16th.

Related: Next Wave - The Murder Capital

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.