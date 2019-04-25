The Murder Capital Crush It On 'Green & Blue'

Word is out on The Murder Capital.

The Irish band supported IDLES on their recent UK tour, packing London's Electric Ballroom to the rafters in the process.

New single 'Green & Blue' is online now, a bruising, snaking, six minute journey that recalls The Sound, elements of The Fall, and even Dublin's Girl Band.

A limited 12" of the single will be released June 14th on Human Season Records, while a full video has been shot by directors Ethan Barrett and Tom Gullam.

Amid the crunching music the video for 'Green & Blue' works a finely honed narrative, an intense watch the emphatically expands their potent songwriting.

Tune in now.

