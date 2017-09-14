The Long Now Head To Iceland In New 'Restoration' Clip

The Long Now have shared the beautiful new video for 'Restoration'.

The project unites psychedelic visionary Richard Norris with modern classical composer Finnur Bjarnason, two artists with very different backgrounds.

A full EP is incoming, with The Long Now set to make their live debut at Blue Dot Festival on July 21st.

Kieran Evans has shot the full video for lead song 'Restoration', a clip that dwells on the natural hallucinogenic that is the Icelandic landscape.

The pair explain: "Filming in Iceland with Kieran was a long strange trip. The elements rose to greet us and luckily didn't devour us. But it was close."

Watch the video below.

