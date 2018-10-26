The Japanese House Embraces Her Ex In Heartbreaking New 'Lilo' Clip

The Japanese House recruits her real-life ex for the heartbreaking new video 'Lilo'.

The song is about parting, about recognising that the end of a relationship is near; in keeping with this, Amber Bain decided to make a very personal move.

Recruiting her real life ex for the video, Marika Hackman makes a guest appearance amid fields devoured by flames.

A slow-paced heartbreaker, it's extremely brave, and highly affecting - simply put, we've all been in this position, emotionally-speaking.

Watch it now.

