The Internet Share 'La Di Da' Visual

The Internet have bounced back with new visual 'La Di Da'.

The group's new album 'Hive Mind' is out now, a deliciously funky return from the future-facing outfit.

'La Di Da' was an immediate fan favourite, and now the American act have stitched together a full video.

Directed by keyboardist and producer Matt Martians and edited by Syd, the clip has a grainy lo-fi feel which only emphasises the intimacy of the approach.

An insight into the inner workings of The Internet, their playful interactions bring the 'Hive Mind' to life.

Tune in now.

