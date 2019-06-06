The Howlers Share Electrifying New Single 'La Dolce Vita'

The Howlers are fighting for their lives, taking every chance that comes their way.

A trio bonded by a love of music and a need to escape, the three-piece match the confidence of Arctic Monkeys to the animalistic charms of The Cramps.

Live shows have carved out a path that truly belongs to them, with The Howlers smashing through intimate venues across the land.

New single 'La Dolce Vita' is out now on These Bloody Thieves Records, and it's a potent brew, a heady elixir of debauched indie rock.

The smell of leather, the sound of a motorcycle revving its engine, 'La Dolce Vita' seems to summon these counter-cultural thrills and more, racing head-long to a dramatic conclusion.

The video for 'La Dolce Vita' was shot in an empty cinema, it's lush walls and resplendent history a neat counterpoint to their heady, debauched glamour.

Tune in now.

