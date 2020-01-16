The Heavy Hours Share Candid New Single 'Don't Walk Away'

The Heavy Hours are built around the natural chemistry that comes with friendships.

Four musicians that are completely at ease with one another, they match immortal pop smarts to some crunching riffs, alt-folk textures, and rock 'n' roll energy.

The Cincinnati quartet have some bold plans, not lease the pounding success of new single 'Don't Walk Away'.

Out now, it's the perfect symbol of the magic that drives The Heavy Hours, itself a moniker hewn from the pages of WB Yeats.

Co-written alongside Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, the final production was overseen by Simone Felice, giving an indication of the heayweight creativity behind the group.

The Heavy Hours comment...

"This song is special to us because it started out as a lo-fi basement recording that Dan Auerbach and Simone Felice helped us bring to life. We think there's something in there for anyone and everyone. 'Don't Walk Away' is the perfect way for the world to meet us."

We're able to share the video, with the American outfit describing the shoot as a "blast". It's a candid insight into their world, something that takes fans to their core.

The group continue: "Creating this video was a blast. We hired our friends to shoot it and were also able to include a lot of candid footage we had. The goal of this video was to give people a glimpse of who we are, where we come from, and how our friendship is at the core of all we do."

Tune in now.

