The Gulps Share Riotous 'King Of The Disco' Video

COVID begone! If The Gulps have their way, this summer will be the most debauched on record.

New single 'King Of The Disco' epitomises their illicit thrills, blending indie rock songwriting and uproarious dance beats.

It's sheer, utter bedlam, a kind of punk rock spirit expressed in the sort of song that usually accompanies the chugging of shots and downing of pints.

Out now via It's Creation, Baby the single sparks a summer of frenzied activity from The Gulps, including their brand new video.

Shot by Stef Atkin at Christabel's London, it finds the band and just a few - OK, a huge amount - of their mates getting down and dirty.

An ode to post-COVID craziness, you can check out 'King Of Disco' below.

- - -