The Grahams Salute Richard Swift With This Stirring Performance

The Grahams take Americana to its logical extreme.

Take new album 'Kids Like US'. Written while travelling the length of Route 66 - rock 'n' roll's most famous wrote - the creative process started in Chicago and ended in LA.

Pop classicism filtered through that Americana lens, it's the third and final record in their river, rail and road trilogy.

A real journey, much of the material started during sessions at Richard Swift's studio, a friend, producer, and confidante for the band.

Sadly, Richard died before the record was finished, with The Grahams stirring song 'Searching For The Milky Way' becoming a tribute to him.

Recently travelling to London, the band laid down a live session at the historic Abbey Road studio, and we're able to share it with you.

Bold and emotional, 'Searching For The Milky Way' is powerful while refusing to succumb to melancholy; rather, it dwells on the power friendship can offer.

Tune in now.

