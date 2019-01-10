The Clockworks Share 'The Future Is Not What It Was' Video

It's not secret that Irish music has led the game over the past 18 months, producing a slew of phenomenal new groups.

With a pair of seismic singles to their credit, The Clockworks are joining the pack, with their precocious art-rock gaining a rabid cult following.

Annie Mac is a high profile supporter, and you'll be won over too by their swooning, direct, and anthemic songwriting, one that dives into the anxieties of 2k20 life without being consumed by them.

'The Future Is Not What It Was' is their third single for Alan McGee's Creation23 label, the tastemaker imprint that specialises in unearthing new voices.

It's a bold return, one driven by a ferocious sense of purpose, with the careering post-punk guitar lines pushing frontman James McGregor's voice to astounding new levels.

As he puts it... "This song is about trying to bring together two main ideas: The feeling that everywhere you look things are going wrong, to the point of cynicism, and the way that the idea of the future is better that its reality."

"Art and articles in the past would talk about 2020 and expect us to be driving flying cars in houses that clean themselves where nobody has to work. In reality we’re driving third hand Fiat Punto’s to 9-5’s that barely pay the rent. I guess the point is that the lifestyle may change but a lot of the problems are the same."

A bold return, 'The Future Is Not What It Was' is accompanied by this addictive new video - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Oscar J Ryan

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.