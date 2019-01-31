The Chemical Brothers Share Dazzling 'Got To Keep On' Video

Almost every single video from The Chemical Brothers is worth checking out.

The dance giants have long since turned the music video into an art form, hooking up with key creative teams to turn their vision into reality.

Incoming album 'No Geography' drops on April 12th, their first since 2015’s Grammy nominated 'Born In The Echoes', and it will be followed by some huge live shows.

Album cut 'Got To Keep On' is online now, with directorial team Michel and Olivier Gondry working on the video.

Akin to a surrealist version of Soul Train, it matches dazzling colour to an exuberant dance routine.

Michel Gondry is a previous associate of the group, having directed envelope pushing videos for the Chemical Brothers’ singles 'Let Forever Be', 'Star Guitar' and 'Go'.

Tune in now.

Catch The Chemical Brothers at Eden Project, Cornwall on June 28th.

