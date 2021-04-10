The Charlatans Dive Into The Past For 'C'mon C'mon'

The Charlatans have weathered time and tide to become a singular institution within UK music.

Initially drawn into the orbit of the early 90s Manchester scene, the band actually hailed from outwith the city - and they've never quite shaken off that outsider feeling.

Moving from Hammond rush to baggy sway via country diversions, electronica and more, The Charlatans have walked their own path for three decades now.

Incoming box set 'A Head Full Of Ideas' is a treasure trove for fans, a 6LP collection that spans their remarkable career.

Out on October 15th - pre-order it HERE - it comes with a plethora of rarities and exclusives, building into something truly definitive.

Amongst the treats on offer is the previously unheard 'C'mon C'mon' - initially recorded in the 90s, it was placed to one side and then forgotten about... until now.

Gaining a full release on the box set, it captures a moment in time, delving into the band's roots from a distinctly modern vantage point.

We've grabbed a full video for 'C'mon C'mon' and it matches archive footage against some deliriously colourful new elements.

Says frontman Tim Burgess: "Lots of the footage came from our long time archivist Kim Peters. Nik Void filmed my to camera performance and I passed the whole lot on to Salvador Cresta who put the video together."

Tune in now.

