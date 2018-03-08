The Breeders Share 'Nervous Mary' Video

The Breeders are transformed into puppets in the new video for 'Nervous Mary'.

The seminal group returned earlier in the year with new album 'All Nerve', a superb return that gleefully tossed their past on to the fire.

Hitting the road, The Breeders took a brief break from touring to shoot a brand new video for album standout 'Nervous Mary'.

Walking through the busy streets of Nijmegen, The Netherlands, Kim and Kelley Deal are transformed into puppets by Finnish fan (and professional puppet-maker) Milla Risku.

It's actually pretty hilarious - simple but enormously effective, there's a slight twist at the end...

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Breeders click HERE.

