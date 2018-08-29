The 1975 Share New 'TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME' Video

The 1975 are set to release new album 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' at some point this Autumn.

We don't know when exactly, but all the signs are that it'll emerge relatively soon - possibly sooner than we think.

New song 'TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME' is online now, the dappled joy of the crisp, piano laden music offset by lyrics that discuss guilt, promiscuity, and breaking the bonds of a relationship.

The visuals for 'TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME' are now live, and it's a simple yet striking reminder of how uplifting the act of smiling can be.

Across a series of single tone backdrops Matty Healey is joined by a number of different faces, each cracking up into laughter as the song progresses.

It's engaging and infectious - we couldn't help but break out into broad smiles by the end. Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The 1975 click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.