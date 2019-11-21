The 1975 Share 'Frail State Of Mind' Video

The 1975 have shared the video for 'Frail State Of Mind' in full.

The band's new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' lands on February 21st, bookending an incredible 12 months.

Dominating the Grammy nominations, The 1975 played some of the biggest shows of their lives in 2019.

'Notes On A Conditional Form' takes them in 2020, and it's led by new single 'Frail State Of Mind'.

The second track to be led from the record, it's twinkling, stuttering, ever-evolving electronics underpin an openly emotive vocal from Matty Healy.

Directed by Matty Healy, Patricia Villirillo, and Mara Palena, the video for 'Frail State Of Mind' echoes the deceptive simplicity of the track itself.

Matty takes the central role, and the play off between identity and the role of the camera neatly expands on the song's lyrical anxiety.

Tune in now.

