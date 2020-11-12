THALA Teams With Bearcubs For 'Something In The Water'

Berlin artist THALA makes music that seems to drift through inner realms.

Connecting her most intimate feelings with truly beautiful aspects of sound, the songwriter's work dwells in elements of the subconscious.

Worth comparing to Mazzy Star, say, or even those early Beach House records, her work exists on its own terms.

Connecting with Bearcubs in Spring, just as COVID flattened the live music calendar, the two allowed their distinct voices to intertwine.

New single 'Something In The Water' emerged from this, and it's a gorgeous release, the sound of a studio duo truly challenging themselves.

"Bearcubs and me had met for our first session as artists in April this year, just to see what we could casually create together," explains THALA. "Me coming from a more shoegaze and dreamy place, him from a more electronic world combined with indie, I was pretty stoked to work with him."

"We pretty quickly started talking about our lives and how crazy the passage of time is and how sometimes you notice it straight away and how on other times you do but it takes you a little while or a few experiences longer. We've sampled little kids playin' inside their blow-up pool out in the courtyard and the subject was pretty much born. I wanted it to be a song that fits every coming of age movie and resonates with being a teenager, becoming an adult and an adult becoming wiser on its way."

We're able to share the full video for the song, and it taps into the blissful innocence so aptly portrayed by 'Something In The Water'.

Directed by Mero, you can watch it below.

'Something In The Water' is out now on Duchess Box Records and Born Losers.

Photo Credit: Celeste Call

